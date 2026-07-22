Writing about how technology and people intersect. By day, I’m building Daybreak to partner with early-stage founders. By night, I’m writing Digital Native about market trends and startup opportunities.

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The Post-Agentic Founder

Earlier this month, we sent out our Q2 letter to Daybreak LPs. We like to start our letters with musings on what we’re seeing in the market. Rather than the typical “Seed prices are high!” (note: they are) we wanted to share something more substantive. We wrote a prologue about what we’ve been internally referring to as “post-agentic founders,” people uniquely suited to build companies in an AI world.

Jared held the pen here. His words below capture ideas we’ve been talking about at Daybreak over the past few months, some half-formed and all still-evolving.

In the spirit of building the firm in public, and in the spirit of more transparency to founders, we’re sharing our thoughts here. Screenshots from our Q2 letter below, and then the essay pasted as plain text for easier reading:

Pasted below for easy reading:

The Post-Agentic Founder

For most of the last century, the prescription for an unusually ambitious young person was actually pretty straightforward: become the world's foremost expert on something important. If you sought to cure cancer, become the best oncologist you could. If you sought to solve climate change, become the best battery chemist. The assumption was that the surest path to solving humanity’s largest problems was through mastery of a single discipline.



That assumption has begun to change.



Today, the perennial question for the ultra-ambitious is less “How do I solve the world's largest problems?” than “How do I build AI agents capable of solving those problems?” Where once we might have encouraged that young oncologist to design new therapeutics, today we increasingly encourage her to build the systems that will help discover them.



Although this is a somewhat obvious distinction to make, it is nonetheless an important one, because the two pursuits demand different forms of leverage. The former rewards years of immersion in a single discipline: the steady accumulation of expertise, intuition, and domain-specific insight. The latter requires something else entirely.



Some people (VCs, namely) believe that what makes someone great at building AI systems is just math. If you’re good at math, the thinking goes—if you’ve killed it at IOI or IMO—you’re best-equipped to harness the vector calculus beneath LLMs and probability theory beneath world models towards doing something huge. For similar reasons, others point to exceptional researchers or academics. And that tracks. But as models become more capable every year, the value of pure mathematical ability will decrease. The scarce resource will increasingly be knowing how and when to apply capabilities toward important problems, architect human labor around them, and build organizations that become more capable as the underlying models improve.



At Daybreak, we don’t ask ourselves “Who is best positioned to build AI today?” but “Who are the founders that improve as the models themselves improve?”



Internally, we refer to these types as post-agentic founders, and we've developed a few loosely-held psychographies as to who they might be. We’re not the only investors thinking about this: YC's Startup School now asks applicants to upload a coding agent session alongside the usual CV and short-form responses. But the more useful signal isn’t whether a founder is AI-pilled today; it's whether she’ll become disproportionately more capable as AI becomes better tomorrow.

So what traits do we look for?

Founders who gravitate towards user research. User research is a fundamentally human endeavor. It requires a genuine curiosity about how people actually live in the world. Post-agentic founders spend an inordinate amount of time talking (literally) to users, observing them work, picking up on subtextual points agents cannot, and uncovering problems that users themselves struggle to articulate. This is the residual that the labs can’t fully eliminate: the tacit stuff which doesn’t appear in a prompt or a dataset. Every improvement in the models increases the value of tacit context, because better models can reason, write, and execute only within the frame they’ve been given. Post-agentic founders are exceptional at constructing that frame. Founders who are good at RTS games. The best chess and StarCraft players don’t win with a single move or unit. They win by maintaining a model of the entire board, allocating scarce resources, sequencing actions, and directing many pieces toward a unified objective. Post-agentic founders do the same. They are unusually good at decomposing large problems, assigning work across agents, deciding which tasks should run in parallel, and knowing when to intervene themselves. It all becomes about orchestration. And that only grows in importance as the agents can do more and more. Founders who understand adverse selection. Post-agentic founders are vigilant to easy demand. When a customer is unusually eager to pay for a feature or tokens, they ask why: Is the product underpriced? Is the customer capturing most of the surplus? Is the company being pulled toward a capability that cheaper intelligence will commoditize? They can distinguish real market pull from demand that leads them into the wrong layer of the stack. Founders who aren’t model-monogamous. It’s all too easy to confuse fluency with a single model for fluency with AI itself. Post-agentic founders, on the other hand, switch between ChatGPT, Claude, DeepSeek, GLM, Fable, and whatever’s coming next, developing a gut sense for what’s useful where. They know which model to trust for code, which to use for research, which to deploy cheaply at scale, and when no model is yet good enough. As the field produces more convincing options, the advantage lies not in allegiance to a particular paradigm but in one’s ability to criticize, compare, and orchestrate among the plethora of options. Founders who are human evals. A few weeks ago, a former founder asked us: “Why would you ship a half-baked MVP at a moment when it costs minimal effort and minimal time to deliver something truly perfect?” His point? The era of ship, ship, ship is likely over, and to stand out amidst the slop, products should be near-pristine. As models generate more code, molecules, designs, strategies, and content, the ability to recognize what is truly correct becomes scarcer. This isn’t “taste.” It’s perfectionism. Founders whose ambition rejects wedges. Everything is Rippling now. Customers expect not just copilots or add-ons, but entire suites of software and hardware and services which address the totality of their problems. Whereas the old wisdom was to start by building a wedge product cheaply, post-agentic founders shoot for something else. They see a larger company. The model does not merely increase coding output. It actually widens the set of problems founders are allowed to attack. Founders who care as much about the organization as the product. One genius founder we know spent more time building his own, home-baked HRIS than he did on the actual product he sells. Why? If you can capture every trace generated by an employee—every meeting, Slack message, email—and incentivize those employees commensurately, your organization can meet the demands of the perfectionism and the scale of the ambition described above. Post-agentic founders will change who performs a task, who reviews it, what gets measured, and where accountability sits. Founders with high-variance imaginations. Even two years ago, a founder’s most haywire ideas were constrained by time, headcount, and attention. The message was: FOCUS. Agents can now distill those thoughts from impulse to implementation, testing their validity. For unusually generative founders, this doesn’t merely increase productivity; it widens the distribution of possible outcomes.

This is by no means an exhaustive list. Rather, it’s our attempt to distill our learnings and share the strikingly new and distinct founder archetypes we’re seeing succeed in today’s world.

Credit to Jared Newman for penning this piece for our LP letter, and to our Daybreak founder Daniel Lee for providing feedback.

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