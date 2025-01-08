Weekly writing about how technology and people intersect. By day, I’m building Daybreak to partner with early-stage founders. By night, I’m writing Digital Native about market trends and startup opportunities.

If you haven’t subscribed, join 65,000+ weekly readers by subscribing here:

25 Predictions for 2025

It’s a running joke that VCs love predictions. So here I am, to supply you with 25 more.

Last year we laid out 24 predictions for 2024—and overall, I think we did pretty well. While some things didn’t come to pass (no breakthrough AI dating app or AI marketplace quite yet), most broader predictions proved true: it was a tough year for VC fundraising; we saw AI copilot mania; TikTok Shop and Temu grew rapidly. More specific predictions also held true: we predicted that both Humane and Vision Pro would disappoint, for instance—the exact prediction for Humane was “Humane will be a massive flop”—and both of those predictions played out.

Here are 25 predictions for 2025. We’ll start with Part I this week, which includes predictions #1 through #13. We’ll finish with 12 more in Part II next week.

Let’s dive in 👇

1) Taylor Swift will write an open letter about AI that creates a watershed moment for AI art.

The relationship between art and technology has always been symbiotic, but tense. Technology shapes art—songs are three to four minutes in length, for instance, because 10-inch 78 vinyl records (“78s”) could hold three minutes of music, while 12-inch 78s could hold four minutes. But technology is also a perpetual threat to art, or at least to existing art forms—technology forces an artist to adapt her art to keep up with the pace of innovation.

In 2025, Taylor Swift will pen an essay about artist rights and AI. This may come in the form of an open letter to OpenAI, Google, or some other industry giant.

In many ways, this will reflect Swift’s 2014 open letter to Apple Music (see below) or her criticism of Spotify for streaming royalties.

Swift’s 2014 open letter to Apple

Swift’s entry into the AI debate will be a pivotal moment for how AI companies work with artists—both in how AI companies train their models using media (e.g., training on Swift’s discography), and in how AI companies navigate AI-generated outputs (say, generating an AI song in Swift’s voice and style). AI will create a reckoning for what it means to be an artist and for what it means to own your art and likeness, and Swift will use her clout to dictate the conversation.

2) TikTok will have a deus ex machina and will live on.

I think TikTok is going to be saved. Someone will parachute in—maybe Trump, maybe the courts, maybe an 11th-hour buyer—to save TikTok and keep it on our phones. I just don’t think it’s going away.

The Chinese-owned version, though, very well might be—in fact, it almost certainly will disappear—but TikTok itself will live to fight another day. For users, the changes won’t be too noticeable. This will be unfortunate for Mark Zuckerberg, who was hoping for his own deus ex machina for Reels, coming in the form of a TikTok ban.

TikTok will continue to drive culture: 13 of the 16 Billboard Hot 100 No. 1 Songs of 2024 were linked to TikTok trends. And saving TikTok will have ripple effects for small businesses. Some estimates show that a TikTok ban would wipe out over $1B+ for SMBs. I think Trump will play the hero and strike a deal.

3) The threat of losing TikTok reignites a debate about creators owning their audience, breathing new life into crypto.

Millions of creators rely on TikTok for income—in some cases, for their entire livelihood. Some creators make a lot of money on TikTok; from Genuine Impact:

Right now, those creators face the possibility of having the rug pulled out from under them. This reality will bring back a familiar web3 debate: shouldn’t creators own their audiences? The same concept extends to YouTube, Instagram, and other social graphs.

We’ll see startups built to solve this problem, breathing new life into crypto.

4) IP will become even more important—and we’ll see at least one big AI licensing deal.

As content has proliferated online—streaming, user-generated content, and so on—IP has become increasingly important. Audiences look for familiar IP when parsing through near-unlimited selection. Just look at Bob Iger’s vaunted deal-making: the acquisitions of Pixar, Marvel, Lucasfilm, and Fox all happened for the same reason—to welcome characters like Buzz Lightyear, Darth Vader, and Homer Simpson into the Disney family.

Here are the highest-grossing movies of 2024. Only one of the top 10 isn’t a sequel—and it’s Wicked, a film based on the best-selling Broadway play in history. Not exactly an original film. You have to go all the way to #15 for an “original” film, and that one is based on a best-selling book.

My favorite illustration of how important IP has become: Lego.

Fast Company ran an interesting piece called “Lego Has an IP Problem.” Of the 45 themes that Lego offers, 25 (!) are licensed from elsewhere. Think Lego Batman, Lego Harry Potter, Lego Lord of the Rings, and so on. IP is now everything.

And IP is only going to become more important. AI is a production revolution (see: Weapons of Mass Production), meaning we’re going to get a lot more content. In a sea of content, consumers turn to IP as a marker of quality and familiarity. Cue the legal battles between IP holders and AI companies—similar to the Taylor Swift discussion above. A lot of deals are going to be struck between IP holders and the AI world. Maybe we’ll end 2025 with OpenAI and Disney announcing a landmark partnership.

5) A new record will be set for largest VC-backed acquisition, surpassing Meta’s $19B purchase of WhatsApp.

Adobe’s acquisition of Figma would have been the record-holder here ($20B), had it gone through. But it got blocked by Lina Khan at the FTC. Now Khan is on her way out, and I expect we’ll see the acquisition floodgates open. This will be welcome news for LPs, who are starved of distributions, and for VCs sitting on troves of unicorns without a viable path to the public markets.

In 2025, I expect we see a mega-acquisition that breaks the now 11-year-old record.

Image Source: Vox

6) Holy distributions, Batman!

Speaking of—we’ll finally see some venture capital distributions. About time!

In 2023, U.S. venture firms returned $26B to their limited partners—the lowest amount since 2011. Venture firms invested $60B more than they collected, the highest deficit in PitchBook’s 26 years of reporting. I don’t have the data on 2024, but the story is about the same. Limited Partners are…well, frustrated. Think Jerry Maguire: “Show me the money!”

This year we’ll get those distributions. The IPO window will open—more on that next—and as mentioned above, acquisitions will be back on the table. Time for some much-needed liquidity. I think this won’t be a 2025 trend alone, but a 2025, 2026, and 2027 trend. We’re going to have a few good years for distributions.

7) Databricks goes public. And so does Wiz, changing the conversation on how fast startups should IPO.

Databricks will go public next fall. And I think Wiz will file to go public this year, too.

Databricks was founded in 2013; it’s overdue to IPO. Wiz was founded in 2020, and hasn’t been around that long. Wiz’s IPO will force a conversation about how long startups should stay private. Should founders reverse the trend of staying private for years before IPO? Here’s a chart from Mario at The Generalist about how long companies are staying private:

As Mario puts it : “SpaceX is the same age as The Wire , Eminem’s ‘Lose Yourself,’ and the circulation of the Euro – all products of 2002.”

Ultimately, though, Wiz will be deemed an exception—one of the fastest-growing companies in history. Despite Wiz’s IPO, companies will continue the trend of staying private for longer. And as a result, the VC secondaries market will boom in 2025. A number of early-stage venture firms will return their funds by selling company stakes to secondaries-focused funds.

8) Waymo will dethrone Uber and Lyft in San Francisco.

Shoutout to Fred Wilson who already made this prediction, but I think he’s right. Just look at this chart, which made waves on Twitter in December:

In a short amount of time, Waymo has gobbled up enough market share in San Francisco to be on par with Lyft. Waymo is taking market share from both Lyft and Uber, but interestingly, Waymo is taking from the former at about 2x the rate.

In 2025, Waymo will catch up to Uber and they will end the year roughly tied for bookings in the Bay Area. LA will probably follow a similar story. Here’s a good chart from the WSJ this week:

That’s an impressive inflection.

Amidst the AI hype, Waymo hasn’t been getting enough credit—there are people driving around San Francisco and LA in cars without drivers. Wild. We’re hurtling towards a Jetsons-like future.

The Jetsons was set in 2062, so we have some time. Flying cars might soon be a thing too: another prediction for 2025 is the rise of eVTOLs—electric vertical take-off and landing aircraft—which are gaining steam.

For years, self-driving cars felt overhyped—until all of a sudden, they seem almost mainstream. My first ride in a Waymo was akin to my first time using an iPhone or my first time using ChatGPT—one of those magic moments of technology. 2025 will be Waymo’s year.

9) Space and defense continue their hot streak.

Space and defense are hot. And under the new Trump administration, they’re about to get even hotter. In last month’s 10 Charts series, we shared this chart:

Wow.

Meanwhile, we have a new “FAANG” (Facebook, Amazon, Apple, Netflix, Google) or “Magnificent 7” (Apple, Alphabet, Amazon, Microsoft, Meta, Tesla, Nvidia) for defense tech. Let’s call them the Four Horsemen of Defense: Palantir, Anduril, SpaceX, and Scale AI. You could even include OpenAI by nature of its partnership with Anduril.

Palantir, in fact, was the best-performing stock in the S&P 500 for 2024: +340% for the year. Bonus points if you know the best-performing stock for 2023—if you said Nvidia, wrong! Nvidia was second to Abercrombie & Fitch 🫎👕

Anyway, we should see a defense-friendly Trump administration that looks to modernize weapons in a turbulent global moment. And as America takes a more isolationist position, other countries will follow suit. Cue huge spending on defense.

10) And manufacturing re-shores to the US.

Trump’s administration should also bring manufacturing back to the U.S. Our trade deficit with China (imports minus exports) has been larger than $200B every year since 2005. Expect the administration to seek to lessen our reliance on China. This will mean some manufacturing gets shifted to other areas (hello, Southeast Asia) while other manufacturing comes back to U.S. soil.

Tariffs imposed on China will have a major impact on this chart:

Source: Axios

11) Robotics and B2B hardware ride the AI tailwind. But consumer AI hardware continues to sputter.

We’re going to see a lot more attention paid to robotics. Already a hot space for early-stage venture, we’ll see robotics go mainstream. I wouldn’t be surprised to see a company like Amazon announce a household robot—to reference The Jetsons again, maybe Amazon will give us a version of Rosie the housekeeper.

Nvidia is already moving aggressively into robotics. Jensen Huang says that Nvidia’s new family of foundational models, Cosmos, was trained on 20 million hours of “humans walking, hands moving, manipulating things.”

I think that robotics will thrive for enterprise use cases—warehouse robots, for instance. And I think there’s a shot that a consumer robotics breakthrough happens this year, but my view is that this is more likely in 2026. We’ll have to wait for our Rosie.

Consumer AI hardware, meanwhile, will continue to sputter. I just don’t think consumers will want a new device for AI (see: Humane, the Friend.com pendant), when smartphones exist.

12) Digital clones—based on real people—gain traction.

It’s going to become mainstream to talk to an AI facsimile of a real person.

In November’s The Evolution of the Creator, I shared my Delphi clone. My clone ingested all my past writing, podcasts, and interviews to build a smart AI that can…well, talk like me. You can talk to it here:

Rex's Delphi Clone

If I click one of the suggested questions, the Rex clone spits back a pretty coherent answer.

I think clones will go mainstream—a more scalable, affordable way for us to talk to our favorite creators, celebrities, thought leaders. Instagram is moving into the space, too—here’s what popped up recently in my DMs:

13) But there’s a big backlash to fully AI creators.

The rise of AI clones will stand in contrast to fully AI creators. These are AIs that aren’t based on a real person, but are instead fully fabricated.

Instagram has also dabbled in these—but earlier this week, it shut down that experiment amidst backlash. It’s a bit jarring to see an Instagram profile that proclaims to be a “Proud Black queer momma of 2” and then realize that the account is an AI managed by Meta:

We’ll see people talk to digital clones, and we’ll see people talk to AI bots (e.g., the therapist bot on Character), but I’m less bullish on AI creators like Liv above—a bit too uncanny valley, and too much too fast.

We’ll also see backlash for other fully-AI creations. Spotify, for instance, is facing criticism for seeding its most popular playlists with music attributed to pseudonymous musicians—“ghost artists”—in an effort to lower its royalty payouts. Art and creativity are precious things, and tech companies should tread lightly when infringing on the turf of human artists and creators.

Next week we’ll cover the next 12 predictions. See you then 👋

Sources & Additional Reading

PitchBook had a good series of outlooks for 2025, with detailed reports

I always enjoy Fred Wilson’s predictions

My friend Nikhil Basu Trivedi annually polls top founders and VCs on “the next big thing” for 2025 — read that here

Thanks for reading! Subscribe here to receive Digital Native in your inbox each week: