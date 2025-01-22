Weekly writing about how technology and people intersect. By day, I’m building Daybreak to partner with early-stage founders. By night, I’m writing Digital Native about market trends and startup opportunities.

How AI Will Reinvigorate Consumer Tech

Over the summer, we did a two-part piece called The Consumer Renaissance (Part I here and Part II here).

The backdrop on that piece was that “consumer” has become something of a bad word in venture capital circles. We pointed to recent data from Carta that showed just 7.1% of Seed capital raised in 2023 went to consumer startups—less than half the share from 2019 (14.3%).

On Twitter this week, Sheel Mohnot shared a chart that visualizes the same trend, and this chart is updated to show that 2024 was an even worse year for consumer than 2023:

Our argument in that June two-parter was simple: this makes no sense.

We’re less than five years removed from blockbuster consumer IPOs: Uber ($142B market cap today), Airbnb ($82B), Roblox ($43B), DoorDash ($74B), Unity ($9B). Yes, Unity is a developer company, but it’s essentially an index on consumer gaming spend.

In that summer piece, we did a simplified exercise of what a $1M check into each of those company’s Seed rounds would yield at IPO:

Not bad. The goal here was to show that consumer outcomes are big.

I didn’t include Robinhood or Coinbase in that data, but both are 2021 IPOs and they sit at $44B and $75B in market cap, respectively. The biggest enterprise IPO from the last decade, by the way, was Snowflake—a $57B market cap company today. We just named four consumer IPOs with meaningfully higher valuations than that of the biggest enterprise IPO.

It’s true that there are more enterprise IPOs than consumer IPOs—but the winners in consumer tend to be larger, and venture is a power law industry. My view is that a good early-stage portfolio should balance both B2C and B2B—we have both in the Daybreak portfolio, in an approximately 50/50 split—and savvy VCs shouldn’t neglect consumer.

I won’t rehash that whole Consumer Renaissance piece—rather, this week’s piece has a different goal: let’s look at why consumer is making a comeback. We’re starting to see more VCs go public with their renewed excitement for consumer. NFX put out a good piece last week, which included this chart:

This chart makes the consumer fallow period clear. My hope is that 2025-2029 look a lot more like the 2009-2013 years than the past five years, and there’s reason to think this will be true.

The short answer, of course, is AI. We’re again in the early years of a disruptive technology; I first shared this chart when announcing Daybreak and explaining the “why now” for a new venture fund, but it continues to be the simplest way to show the excitement of this moment:

The mobile transition gave birth to about 20 companies with $1B+ in revenue, primarily consumer. The cloud transition also produced about 20 companies, though more skewed to enterprise. I expect AI will give birth to another ~20 $1B+ revenue companies, maybe more, split amongst B2C and B2B.

This week I want to look at 10 categories of consumer. Within each, we’ll do a quick assessment of what disruption we might see:

Gaming Money Video Storytelling Shopping Learning Dating Health Music Work

These categories have produced big companies before—for example, here’s a quick table I put together:

This table isn’t perfect—not every company here fits neatly into each platform shift—but it gets the point across. There are huge companies built in moments of disruption.

We’ll tick through the 10 categories quickly, looking at where the radical ideas lie and where the large companies might be born. This is a tough exercise; it isn’t easy to predict large-scale disruption, and we often underestimate just how dramatically the status quo will shift. I think of the Henry Ford quote, “If I had asked people what they wanted, they would have said faster horses.”

But we’ll do our best to predict what will happen in each category.

Gaming

In the future:

Games will be generated, not rendered.

Games will be infinite, not finite.

And the line between player and creator will blur, as games become participatory—players will make decisions that change the game in real-time.

We’ll look back stunned that we used to purchase a physical game in which gameplay was pre-determined.

Roblox is a $40B+ company, with 2.6 hours (!) of playtime among daily actives:

In our longest-ever Digital Native piece, we did a deep-dive into Roblox (2023’s How Roblox Grows) that included this flywheel:

Think how much faster this flywheel will spin with generative AI powering game development. Today, building on Roblox is tough: Roblox Studio is clunky and developers need to know Luau. With AI, game creation gets an order of magnitude easier. This creates the opportunity for an AI-native game creation platform.

What also interests me: how AI is making it easy for non-technical people to build with software. We’re not far from a world in which I can say, “Make a game where I walk around New York City and adopt pets that I find on street corners,” and be playing the game with my group chat minutes later. No coding necessary.

Money

I titled this one “money” and not “finance” because money is how consumers think about the category. How do I organize my money, transact my money, invest my money, grow my money?

Consumer fintech has had a rough decade, but the last platform shift produced major winners: Robinhood and Coinbase, mentioned earlier; neobanks like Chime in the U.S. ($25B last round valuation), Nubank in LatAm ($54B market cap), and Revolut in Europe ($45B last round valuation).

So how will AI reinvigorate consumer fintech? I’m not entirely sure on this one—I welcome people’s thoughts. No-brainers include ideas like data-driven insights on your spending habits or AI wealth managers to automatically match trades and portfolios. But I’m still forming a sharper view on where the biggest opportunities lie.

One area that is reinvigorated within money is crypto, and I think we’ll see interesting intersections of crypto and AI.

Right now I’m particularly interested in the meme coin phenomenon. Last Friday, of course, saw Trump launch his own cryptocurrency, $TRUMP, which promptly grew to a high of over $70B in market cap. For a brief moment on Friday, Trump was one of the 25 wealthiest people in the world. (At that point, $TRUMP comprised about 89% of Trump’s wealth; Trump and his associates own 80% of the $TRUMP supply.)

Melania got in on the fun on Monday, launching $MELANIA. And more people in the Trump orbit are launching their own cryptocurrencies because…why not? The pastor who administered Monday’s inaugural prayer, Lorenzo Sewell, launched $LORENZO. You can’t make this stuff up.

$TRUMP embodies the meme coin phenomenon: something that didn’t exist on Thursday could on Friday be worth $70B+, its value entirely predicated on a person and, well, a vibe. How very 2021.

A friend told me about a meme coin last week called $MAOG—Make America Own Greenland:

It’s doing pretty well:

You can check out $MAOG here, complete with its very own AI-generated Greenland-pumping theme song.

Is this the future of money? Maybe. Everything is becoming financialized, and it’s going to be possible to trade and earn a return from, well, anything. AI will broaden access to expensive, historically-inaccessible privileges—stock tips, wealth managers, market analysts—and make it easier to manage and grow your money.

Video

We’ve written extensively in Digital Native about how gen AI is infiltrating video, so I won’t rehash it in too much depth. But we’re going to see big companies get built here. Of course, OpenAI might own the model layer—Sora is impressive:

Prompt: Animated scene features a close-up of a short fluffy monster kneeling beside a melting red candle. The art style is 3D and realistic, with a focus on lighting and texture. The mood of the painting is one of wonder and curiosity, as the monster gazes at the flame with wide eyes and open mouth. Its pose and expression convey a sense of innocence and playfulness, as if it is exploring the world around it for the first time. The use of warm colors and dramatic lighting further enhances the cozy atmosphere of the image.

The above clip is near-Pixar quality. In the not-so-distant future, I’ll be able to produce my own Pixar feature-length film from my couch.

But even if the model layer is spoken for (and that battle is fierce and ongoing), thousands of application layer companies will be built on video generation models. We’ll see new consumer video creation companies (a next-gen Canva?) and new networks for sharing user-generated generated content (a next-gen YouTube?). Video has become the lifeblood of the internet, and that will continue—until 3D content takes over. I expect we see multiple $10B+ companies born from AI + video.

Storytelling

“Storytelling” is broad. This category intersects with other categories. The example companies shown earlier—Netflix for the internet era, Roblox for the mobile and cloud era—fit neatly into other categories too (video and gaming, respectively).

But when I say storytelling, I think about tools that will allow anyone to tell a story. Specifically, I’m thinking fan-fiction. I grew up reading text-based fanfic on sketchy internet sites that typically left our family computer with some virus. But I was obsessed with Aragorn and Legolas’s side quests in Middle Earth, or with forbidden Harry-Hermione love affairs. Millions of other nerds and geeks (self-identified) grew up alongside me on these fanfic sites. We couldn’t get enough of these universes.

So where does AI come in? It will be easy for anyone to build expansive, vibrant stories and universes. I’ll be able to type “Create a story about the good guys from Harry Potter and Lord of the Rings teaming up to defeat Darth Vader in modern-day New York City.” And within seconds, I’ll have an in-depth story unfolding before me—text, images, and even video. I can share that story and invite collaborators. I expect the winning company here strikes IP partnerships, and that this will become one of the highest-engagement consumer internet destinations in the AI era (smells like 60min+ among daily actives to me). This is a $5B+ company waiting to be made.

Shopping

By far the biggest opportunity in shopping is an AI personal stylist that powers a conversational commerce platform. I’ve written extensively about this topic before (see: May’s The 10 Forces Shaping Commerce) and we have a Stealth company in the Daybreak portfolio building this (mentioned in September’s The Egg Theory, Applied.)

Amazon dominates search-driven, utilitarian shopping: 74% of online shopping searches in the U.S. now originate on Amazon.com, much to Google’s chagrin. And when a Prime member goes to Amazon, they end up checking out ~75% of the time (!).

But what about discovering new stuff? There will be a site where shoppers can chat with AI stylists to discover products; example shopping journeys that could begin on this site:

“I have a job interview next week in Bushwick. It’s at an art gallery and I want to be professional but not too formal. Give me a few outfit options.”

“I’m going to my friend’s Bachelorette in Miami. It’s in June so it’ll be hot. What should I wear when go out?”

“I have a wedding in the South of France coming up. I love Zendaya’s style, and I love bright colors and florals. Show me some dress options I’ll like.”

The business model here will be a combination of affiliate and paid placement. There’s a $10B+ company to be built here (maybe a $100B+ company as we argued in The Second $100B AI Company).

Stitch Fix does over $1B in revenue, but trades at less than 1x revenue; I think we’ll look back at Stitch Fix’s core concept—personal stylists for everyone—as correct, but too early. AI gives you a stylist much more economically.

I expect commerce to split into utility and discovery. You go to Amazon when you need paper towels; you go to a new AI consumer company (TBD) when you want serendipitous, browsing-based shopping.

Learning

The Holy Grail of education is personalized learning, and AI essentially delivers a 1:1 student-to-teacher ratio. We covered this in fall’s How AI Will Change Education.

The $10B+ AI education company is probably an AI tutoring business. One interesting new study out of Nigeria: students who got six weeks of after school AI tutoring from GPT-4 made gains equivalent to two years (!) of typical learning.

The data from a randomized control trial on learners in Nigeria

The other big idea I see: spin up a multi-media course on any topic under the sun, in seconds. We have one Stealth Daybreak company building this; last week, I was curious about the upcoming Academy Awards, so I used their beta product to generate a course about the history of the Oscars, taught by Walt Disney. All in under 15 seconds. That’s the future of consumer AI in learning. This company is hiring engineers and a Head of Growth, by the way, so shoot me a note if you’re a fit.

Dating

The big idea here is AI matchmakers.

Dating is single-player—it’s lonely. We sit on the couch at night and swipe through profiles. Professional matchmakers, meanwhile, are prohibitively expensive.

It’s inevitable that we’re going to get smart AI dating coaches and matchmakers to recommend matches to us. This turns dating from single-player to collaborative. Matchmakers might even simulate a date for us—as Black Mirror predicted years ago—but I think they’ll start by saying, “Hey Rex, we think you’re going to really like Blake—you guys have a lot in common. Interested in meeting him?” I might then fine-tune my AI matchmaker after the date: “I liked that Blake has a cool job and likes movies, but I want someone who engages a bit more with politics and who likes the outdoors.” The next match will be closer to who I’m looking for.

“Hang the DJ” is one of my favorite Black Mirror episodes

The internet gave us Match.com (meeting people online? crazy!) and mobile gave us the Tinder swipe. The next innovation will be AI matchmakers who do the work for us. That, and falling in love with AIs—but that’s a topic for another piece.

Health

Health is a tough one. I struggled to pick big outcomes from the internet, mobile, or cloud eras (I went with WebMD and One Medical, as you saw in the chart earlier). That’s because healthcare has been a pretty lackluster space for venture, particularly when compared against its size and influence.

Amazon bought One Medical for $3.9B in 2022

But this is changing, as we argued in October’s The “Why Now” for Healthcare.

What will be the big AI consumer health companies? Some will be hardware—24/7 monitoring, amassing data that can move us from reactive healthcare to predictive healthcare. And some will be software—probably AI doctors that we chat with (human doctors will be reserved for more serious cases).

I do wonder whether the big companies here will be verticalized—say, one company in dermatology; one company in mental health; one company in diabetes management—or whether we’ll see big horizontal consumer AI companies emerge. I’m also still forming my thesis here.

Music

Music is a tough category. Yes, Spotify recently crossed $100B in market cap for the first time—but we forget how much Spotify has to give to record labels, compressing its margins. No wonder the company is pushing aggressively into higher-margin formats like podcasting and audiobooks.

In one of our first-ever Digital Native pieces, I shared this chart of how the economics flow in music:

Yikes. Music is…complicated.

The $100B+ idea in AI + music is clearly music creation; after all, AI is a production revolution, and the technology makes it easy for anyone to make music. Right now, Suno leads the pack. Here’s what I’m greeted with on Suno’s “Create” page:

This is a very cool product. It also makes good use of our “Egg Theory” of AI products, nudging the user toward the intended action with the “a psychedelic blues song about dancing all night” default example in the creation box.

I’m certain AI-generated music is the future of the industry. There’s no way we won’t get to a world in which I can type, “Make a Charli XCX song in the style of Brat about a night out with my friends in New York and a booming house beat.” That’s coming. The question, though, is how AI companies navigate the labyrinthine laws and red tape of the industry. Suno is—shocker—already being sued for copyright.

Buckle up: AI has the potential to expand the recorded music industry (a relatively paltry $30B globally, only about 1/9th the size of the gaming industry), but it’s going to be a bumpy few years.

Work

LinkedIn is a formidable business; in my mind, it’s the social network with the deepest moat and the strongest network effects. No one really loves LinkedIn, but its diversified business model means that its tendrils have worked their way into many pools: recruiters, employers, workers, universities.

Here’s a graphic I made a long time ago for an early Digital Native piece—it shows that diversified revenue model:

Note the data here is dated, since Microsoft hasn’t released much info since acquiring LinkedIn

I struggled to think of what the mobile-born or cloud-born company in “Work” was. The closest I came was Fiverr, which was founded in 2010 in Tel Aviv.

I chose Fiverr partly because I think it helps us understand a big idea coming our way. Fiverr lets you book a freelancer to do basically anything: design a logo, write a blog, animate a video.

The thing is, a lot of Fiverr tasks are becoming doable with AI agents. I think that this is an opportunity: a marketplace, like Fiverr, but between you and an AI. Instead of a human-to-human marketplace, a human-to-AI marketplace.

Sure, agents will be running rampant through any enterprise. But I think they’ll also be bookable by consumers.

Final Thoughts

This piece isn’t comprehensive; we’ve left out a few major categories. I skipped Search, for instance. Google has dominated for decades, but we’re finally seeing signs of the giant losing its ironclad grip: Google just dipped below 90% market share for the first time in years, and challengers like ChatGPT and Perplexity have real traction. (Anecdotally, I find myself turning to both over Google quite often.) In the AI age, no one is safe.

But the 10 categories above represent major swaths of consumer spend and mindshare. Let’s repeat the chart from above:

Those are a lot of question marks—and each one will probably yield a $10B+ company, maybe multiple. At Daybreak we have a few companies building here: in learning, in dating, in shopping, in gaming. But we’re looking for a lot more.

Consumer is being reborn with AI, and the application layer is just getting started. If you’re reinventing a major category—or, even better, if you’re creating a new category—shoot me a note 📬

